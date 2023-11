The Government of Sindh Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department has in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16 (1) of The Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 (Sindh Amendment) Act 2009 and with the approval of Provincial Cabinet retained the minimum price of Sugarcane Rs.425 (Rupees Four Hundred Twenty Five Only) per mound as decided in earlier Cabinet for the crushing season 2023-24.