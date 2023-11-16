Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, the mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Thursday locked the horns at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). While addressing the media in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said:

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is taking credit for our [PPP] projects. Asif Ali Zardari is the mastermind of the CPEC.’’ He alleged, “PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had not allocated the money in the budget for Karachi”.

‘’Let the people pick up leaders on the basis of performance,’’ Wahab said. He said that the PML N leaders cannot make a fool of public by taking credit of PPP’s achievements, they should learn some moral ethics.