Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Sunday instructed relevant authorities to adopt concrete measures within the next 48 hours aimed at reducing burden on the masses amid a public outcry over astronomical electricity bills.

The prime minister had called an emergency meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours, in a bid to address the complaints about excessive electricity bills.

During the meeting, representatives from energy and electricity-related ministries participated. A detailed briefing on electricity transmission and tariffs was provided by the power ministry.

PM Kakar, addressing the participants, said that no hasty decision would be taken that could harm the country’s interests, emphasising the need for initiatives that do not burden the national treasury and bring relief to consumers too.

The government’s actions were prompted by ongoing nationwide protests that began days ago and showed no sign of slowing down with the citizenry vowing to take drastic action if their grievances were not addressed promptly.

Officials of the relevant authorities including the power ministry and distribution companies were in attendance at the meeting.

He said he represented the common man, adding the electricity expenditure of the Prime Minister House and Pakistan Secretariat should be reduced as much as possible.

“Even switch off the air-conditioner of my room if this is needed,” he remarked.

He said detailed consultation would be held with provincial chief ministers on Monday on steps to save electricity and on the issue of increased electricity bills in July.

The power distribution companies should give a road map for stopping electricity theft, he added.

The PM said reform plans in the electricity sector and short, medium and long term plans should be presented as soon as possible. Caretaker federal ministers Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ejaz, Murtaza Solangi, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Waqar Masood, Secretary Power, Chairman NEPRA, Chairman WAPDA and other officers attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was also given by the distribution companies in the meeting.

It is expected that consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills.