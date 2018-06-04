Motorcyclist crushed to death

An over speeding tractor trolley crushed to death a motorcyclists here in the provincial capital on Sunday. Police arrested the driver of tractor trolley.

Police said that a reckless driven tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle in Manawan area of Lahore killing the motorcyclist Imran Khan on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police impounded the tractor trolley, arrested the driver Rafique and after registering a case against him started an investigation.—INP

