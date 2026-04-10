15-year old Sherwani becomes Pakistan’s youngest accredited mediator

KARACHI – Ayaan Khan Sherwani has made history by becoming Pakistan’s youngest accredited mediator at the age of 15, after successfully completing formal training and certification in mediation.

He obtained accreditation from the International Centre for Appropriate Dispute Resolution and Prevention (ICADRP), with recognition from the International Mediation Institute (IMI), after completing more than 60 hours of structured training.

According to available records, he is believed to be the youngest individual in the country to achieve this distinction.

During his training, Ayaan had the opportunity to learn alongside members of the Sindh judiciary and received mentorship from prominent national and international mediators.

This exposure, he said, helped him understand mediation as not just a skill but a responsibility aimed at fostering dialogue, resolving disputes, and building mutual understanding.

Speaking about his achievement, Ayaan said that at a time when Pakistan is being acknowledged globally for promoting dialogue and mediation, he feels proud to contribute at the youth level. He added that his journey reflects that age is not a barrier to making meaningful contributions to society.

He expressed gratitude to ICADRP, his mentor Dr Nudrat, and his trainers and assessors, including Judge Sherif Elnegahy, James MacPherson, Zafar Kalanauri, Dr Emad Hussain, and Azam Ali, for their support and guidance.

Ayaan also paid tribute to his mother, Barrister Mahwish Elahi, calling her his first teacher in mediation and a constant source of inspiration. He dedicated his achievement to Pakistan and expressed his commitment to promoting peaceful conflict resolution in the future.