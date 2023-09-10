THE heart-wrenching news of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades, claiming lives of over two thousand people at the time of penning this piece, sent shockwaves of grief rippling across the globe. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre in Al-Haouz, southwest of the vibrant city of Marrakesh, has left behind a trail of destruction and heartache. Families have been torn apart, communities shattered, and the nation left to grapple with profound loss of lives and livelihoods.

Morocco is a nation of rich culture and warm hospitality and they have always showcased remarkable resilience throughout their history, navigating challenges with unwavering strength and unity. We are confident that Moroccan people will emerge stronger from this calamity as well with their firm determination. As news of the disaster unfolded, condolences and offers of support began pouring in from leaders and diplomats around the world. This global outpouring of solidarity serves as a poignant reminder that, when faced with magnitude of such a tragedy, the world can indeed become a smaller, more compassionate place. While global solidarity is indeed heartening, it is imperative to recognise that tragedies like Morocco’s earthquake demand more than words of consolation. They call for coordinated, practical action on a scale that transcends individual nations. Natural disasters are impartial and indiscriminate, affecting communities regardless of geo-political boundaries. Therefore, an urgent need for a coordinated global approach to disaster response and recovery becomes evident. Such an approach would not only alleviate suffering but also provide a blueprint for a more resilient and compassionate world. In response to these recurring calamities, it is worth considering the establishment of a dedicated global body for emergency response. This organisation should serve as a central hub for coordinating international efforts to provide immediate aid, relief, and long-term support to nations affected by natural disasters. It would symbolise humanity’s collective commitment to mitigate the suffering caused by nature’s fury. In unity, we find strength, and through collective effort, we can navigate the turbulent waters of natural disasters with greater resilience and hope for the future.