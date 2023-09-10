PUNJAB government has taken action against thirteen major dealers allegedly involved in sugar scam, handing over their names to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has subsequently registered cases and initiated proceedings against them. The allegations against these dealers are grave. They stand accused of manipulating sugar prices, sending them soaring from Rs90 to Rs180 per kilogram. This price manipulation, affecting an essential commodity consumed by millions, has had severe consequences for ordinary citizens and overall economy.

The collusion between these dealers and sugar mill representatives hints at a broader conspiracy within the sugar industry. We believe that arrest of these dealers may yield vital leads in uncovering the involvement of sugar mill owners in this scam. Additionally, the interrogation is also expected to yield critical information regarding sugar smuggling. While we appreciate Punjab government for nabbing some elements in the sugar scam but this campaign should be taken forward in a sustained manner and that too without any discrimination so that nobody in future could dare rob poor consumers. If robust measures had been taken against the entrenched sugar industry mafia in the past, it is highly likely that consumers would have been spared from the exploitative practices they have endured for far too long. The enduring influence of this industry cartel has perpetuated a cycle of hardship for the public, underscoring urgent need for effective reform and accountability in this critical sector. The justice must prevail regardless of the influence wielded by those behind the scam. As investigations continue, and legal proceedings unfold, the nation watches with hope that sugar mafia is taken to task. The outcome of these actions will not only determine fate of those responsible but will also shape future of Pakistan’s sugar industry, ensuring that it operates fairly and in the best interests of people.