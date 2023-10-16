Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Under these conditions, rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur and Bahawalnagar on Monday night.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, M. B Din, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Noorpurthal, Sahiwal Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 31-33 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places of Punjab including Lahore during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sargodha 42, Murree 21, Mangla, Jhelum 19, Sialkot (Airport 19, City 02), Narowal 15, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 13, Shamsabad 07, Kacheri 06), Gujrat 14, Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 12), Attock, Chakwal 12, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Golra 09, Zero Point 08, Bokra 07) ), Mandi Bahauddin 11, Kasur 10, Joharabad, Noorpur Thal 08, , Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala 07, Bhakkar, Faisalabad 05, Jhang 04, Lahore (City 03, Airport 02), Bahawalnagar 01

Bahawalpur and Multan remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 30 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.