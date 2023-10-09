Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to prevail during next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region and northeast Punjab on Monday night.

Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 32-34 C on Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 15, Zero point 12, A/P 06, Golra 02), Noorpur Thal 14, Chakwal 09, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 05, Kacheri 01), Murree, Jhelum 01

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Malam Jabbad 16, Saidu Sharif 10, Kalam 02, Mir Khani, Balakot, Takht Bhai, Drosh 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gilgit, Skardu 02, Bunji, Gupis 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City, Rawalakot 02 and Garhi Dupatta 01

Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.