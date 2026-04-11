More Iranian jets land in Pakistan as Islamabad talks enter second day amid total secrecy

ISLAMABAD — High-level Islamabad talks between US, and Iran turned into intense overnight diplomatic standoff, with talks still dragging on deep into night amid extraordinary secrecy and tightening security.

As midnight passed in capital, there was still no official statement and talks entered second day. Even members of the White House press corps stationed nearby are not allowed to share official words, with officials refusing to confirm any timeline or progress.

At 2:00 in night, the only certainty was uncertainty itself. The discussions, already running for more than 10 hours across multiple rounds, showed no visible breakthrough. No official statement has been issued, and sources say the delegations remain locked inside closed-door sessions as pressure mounts to reach at least a preliminary understanding.

The negotiations are being described as historic, the first direct engagement between Washington and Tehran in decades. Throughout the process, both sides reportedly exchanged written proposals alongside face-to-face discussions, signaling structured but highly tense diplomacy.

On US side, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are said to be present. Representing Iran are Abbas Araghchi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Ali Bagheri Kani. According to Iranian sources, the atmosphere inside the talks has reached a critical phase, with officials warning this may be a “last chance” moment for Tehran to secure even a basic framework agreement.

As per reports in international media, deadlock is Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically vital shipping routes. Despite hours of negotiations, the gap between two sides remains wide and unresolved. Diplomats familiar with the talks say a partial framework may exist, but it is far from comprehensive and leaves major disputes untouched.

US demands are described as uncompromising, with Washington pushing for full and unrestricted passage of global shipping through the strait. Iran, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking expanded authority over the waterway, including the ability to impose transit fees on vessels passing through it. While Iranian negotiators are said to be showing limited flexibility, American positions are being characterized as firmly maximalist.

Adding to tension, reports indicate at least three Iranian aircraft landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi during the night. The planes are believed to be operated by Pouya Air, an airline linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and associated with the Quds Force and Aerospace operations. Their sudden arrival has fueled speculation about last-minute reinforcements or technical delegations being brought in as talks enter a more technical and sensitive phase. The exact purpose of the flights remains unclear.

Strait of Hormuz itself remains at the heart of global economic anxiety. The waterway carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and any disruption has already contributed to inflation spikes and slower global growth. Analysts warn that the ongoing instability has created ripple effects expected to persist even if a diplomatic breakthrough is eventually achieved.

For now, situation remains fluid, tense, and unresolved, while world watches for any sign of a breakthrough or breakdown in one of the most consequential diplomatic encounters in recent years.