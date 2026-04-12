The World Turns to Pakistan to Stop the Iran War

There are moments in history when nations rise not through conquest, but through restraint; not through power projection, but through wisdom, patience, and credibility. Today, Pakistan finds itself at precisely such a moment—standing at the crossroads of global diplomacy, basking in a rare but well-earned limelight, as the world watches its steady hands guide a dangerously fractured geopolitical order toward a fragile peace.

For a country often viewed through the narrow prism of security challenges and economic struggles, this transformation is nothing short of extraordinary. Pakistan has emerged, almost unexpectedly yet decisively, as the linchpin in one of the most volatile confrontations of our time—the near-cataclysmic standoff between the United States and Iran, a confrontation that carried within it the terrifying potential of engulfing the Middle East, and possibly the world, in unprecedented destruction.

This moment did not arrive by accident. It is the culmination of decades of institutional maturity, diplomatic grooming, and a deeply embedded tradition within Pakistan’s civil and military leadership to navigate crises with calculated prudence. Those who have served within the corridors of Pakistan’s bureaucracy—whether in the Press Information Department, the Presidency, or diplomatic missions abroad—have witnessed firsthand the slow but steady evolution of a state apparatus capable of rising to extraordinary challenges.

At the center of this unfolding narrative stands Asim Munir, a figure whose ascent was once surrounded by uncertainty and debate, but whose leadership today commands recognition on the global stage. Observers who once sensed in him an independent, resolute, and difficult-to-contain personality have seen those very traits transform into strategic assets. His ability to maneuver within Pakistan’s complex political and constitutional framework, while simultaneously engaging global powers with clarity and confidence, has redefined the country’s diplomatic posture.

Equally significant is the alignment between Pakistan’s civilian leadership and its institutional machinery. Under the stewardship of Shehbaz Sharif, the country has projected a unified voice—measured, composed, and unwavering in its commitment to peace. This harmony between civil and military leadership has been instrumental in elevating Pakistan’s credibility at a time when trust deficits dominate international relations.

The crisis itself was of an apocalyptic scale. The threat of annihilation—of an ancient civilization with over five millennia of history—was not rhetorical exaggeration but a looming possibility. The United States, under Donald J. Trump, had signaled an unprecedented willingness to escalate, while Iran stood equally resolute, prepared to defend its sovereignty at any cost. Between these two immovable positions lay the fate of millions, the stability of global energy routes, and the economic future of nations far removed from the battlefield.

It was within this perilous vacuum that Pakistan stepped forward—not as a partisan actor, but as a credible mediator. Through quiet diplomacy, backchannel engagements, and relentless persuasion, Pakistan facilitated a ceasefire that many had deemed impossible. The reopening of dialogue channels, the de-escalation of military posturing, and the initiation of structured negotiations all bear the imprint of Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention.

This intervention has not gone unnoticed. Across capitals—from Washington to Tehran, from Riyadh to European power centers—there is a growing acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role as a stabilizing force. The language of international diplomacy, often cautious and understated, has begun to reflect a newfound respect for Pakistan’s strategic maturity and diplomatic acumen.

Perhaps the most visible manifestation of this recognition is the unprecedented warmth in high-level engagements. The rapport between Pakistan’s leadership and global figures, including President Trump, signals a shift in perception. When a leader of such global influence expresses personal regard for a foreign military commander, it underscores not just individual chemistry but institutional credibility.

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s Foreign Office—long regarded as one of the most seasoned diplomatic corps in the region—has risen to the occasion with remarkable finesse. Its officers, shaped by decades of rigorous training and exposure, have demonstrated an ability to balance competing narratives, reconcile divergent interests, and articulate positions that resonate across ideological divides. This institutional strength, often overlooked, is now proving to be Pakistan’s greatest asset.

The stakes, however, remain extraordinarily high. The ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, hosted on Pakistani soil, represent more than just a bilateral engagement. They are a test of whether diplomacy can prevail over confrontation in an era increasingly defined by zero-sum thinking.

Three possible trajectories emerge from these talks. The first, and most desirable, is a negotiated settlement—one that acknowledges mutual concerns, establishes verifiable safeguards, and paves the way for sustained peace. Such an outcome would not only stabilize the region but also reinforce the principle that dialogue, however difficult, remains the most effective tool for conflict resolution.

The second scenario—a breakdown of talks followed by renewed hostilities—would be catastrophic. The resumption of war would not be confined to Iran or Israel; it would engulf the entire Middle East, disrupt global energy supplies, trigger economic shocks, and potentially draw in multiple state and non-state actors. The human and financial costs would be incalculable.

The third, more nuanced possibility lies somewhere in between: a continuation of the ceasefire without immediate resolution. While less dramatic, this scenario would still represent a diplomatic success, buying time for further engagement and reducing the risk of immediate escalation.

In all these scenarios, Pakistan’s role remains pivotal. Its challenge is not merely to host negotiations, but to sustain trust, manage expectations, and prevent provocations that could derail the process. This requires a delicate balance—assertiveness without aggression, neutrality without passivity, and engagement without overreach.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Pakistan’s diplomatic resurgence carries broader implications. It signals the emergence of a multipolar approach to conflict resolution, where middle powers can influence outcomes traditionally dominated by superpowers. It also enhances Pakistan’s soft power—its ability to shape narratives, build alliances, and command respect without coercion.

This newfound stature is already translating into tangible benefits. Economic partnerships, particularly in defense and energy sectors, are expanding. Strategic dialogues with key regional players are deepening. And perhaps most importantly, Pakistan is being viewed not as a problem to be managed, but as a partner to be engaged.

Yet, this moment of glory must be approached with humility and foresight. Diplomatic capital, once earned, must be carefully preserved. The expectations placed upon Pakistan are immense, and the margin for error is minimal. Sustaining this trajectory will require continued coherence in policy, investment in institutional capacity, and an unwavering commitment to principles of peace and mutual respect.

As the world watches the unfolding negotiations, one reality becomes increasingly clear: Pakistan has transcended its traditional role in global politics. It is no longer a peripheral actor reacting to external pressures, but a central player shaping outcomes at the highest level.

If the current efforts succeed—if peace prevails over war—history will record this chapter as a defining moment. It will remember Pakistan as the nation that stood between escalation and equilibrium, between destruction and dialogue. And it will remember the leaders who, against all odds, chose the path of diplomacy over the drums of war.

In this delicate balance of power, where a single misstep could ignite a wider conflagration, Pakistan’s steady hand offers a rare source of hope. And for a world weary of conflict, that hope may well be its most valuable contribution.

[The writer is Press Secretary to the President (Rtd) Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France Former Press Attaché to Malaysia Former MD, SRBC Macomb, Michigan]