FAKE NEWS: Shehbaz Sharif Not Travelling to Saudi Arabia Amid Iran-US Talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s talks remain in global spotlight and now rumors swirl about Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visiting Saudi Arabia. However, officials have dismissed these reports as false, calling them nothing more than baseless speculation.

Several reports on X claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was preparing for an emergency dash to Saudi Arabia, his second in weeks and linked to explosive US–Iran peace talks unfolding in capital city. The dramatic claims quickly gained traction, fueling intrigue about backdoor diplomacy and regional power plays.

Amid speculations, officials debunked baseless news and urging masses to reject misinformation spreading online. No such urgent visit is on the cards, and no hidden Saudi role exists in the ongoing negotiations, authorities clarified.

While rumors spiraled, the real story on the ground is just as gripping.

US Vice President JD Vance is in Islamabad, leading heavyweight delegation that includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Top officials were received with full protocol by Pakistan’s top leadership Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

On the other side, Iran’s power players have also arrived. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were welcomed at Noor Khan Airbase in a carefully choreographed reception led by Pakistan’s senior officials, including Ishaq Dar and Asim Munir. Also present were Ayaz Sadiq and Mohsin Naqvi, as bouquets and formalities marked the beginning of a potentially game-changing dialogue.