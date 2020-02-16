Installation of CCTV cameras in full swing: DIG Memon

Staff Reporter Karachi’s Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, who had earlier pursued the Sindh Security Vulnerable Establishment Ordinance approved by the Sindh government a few years ago, has managed to implement the law, and as a result 12,000 cameras have been installed in the city in a short span of two months. Talking to media, Karachi police chief Memon said his mission was to provide a peaceful environment to the citizens, for which he was working upon the implementation of ordinance. All the major thoroughfares and inner lanes of Karachi were manned by the Karachi police, and this could be helpful to ensure an immediate response to checking crime and its detection. Earlier, in December 2019, he held a meeting with his subordinates on the security situation, especially the street crime, and the implementation of the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishment Ordinance, which had not been implemented since its adoption. Additional IG Memon stated that copies of the ordinance were sent for ready reference and they (the subordinates) were directed to go through it and take immediate steps to constitute a Security Advisory Committee in coordination with the deputy commissioner as provided for in Section 3 (1) of the ordinance. He added that in the law, the major business hubs were also directed to install CCTV cameras and finance the government for the installation of these cameras. Moreover, a committee has been formed under the supervisions of sub-divisional police officers of all the three ranges of Karachi, i.e. East, South and West, and on a daily basis the addition IG was taking report from every range of the Karachi police about the progress. He said that still notices had been served on the range DIGs for the installation of CCTV cameras, as still 2,350 spots had been identified in East Range for this. About 24,000 cameras have been installed in the East Range’s three districts, i.e. East, Malir and Korangi. Moreover, in the South Range, notices have been served for the installation of 60,63 cameras. In all, 17,402 cameras have been installed there. In the West Range 3,199 spots have been identified for which notices have been served. In the West Range, 16,091 cameras have been installed and 1407 more cameras are needed.