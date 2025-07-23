Mohsin Naqvi, Jahangir Chowdhury seal Pak-Bangladesh landmark diplomatic visa waiver

DHAKA – Pakistan and Bangladesh reached landmark understanding to allow visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports, a move expected to boost bilateral cooperation and streamline official travel between two sides.

The agreement was announced after high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (R) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury in Bangladeshi capital.

Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister Naqvi received ceremonial guard of honour and was warmly welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing shared security concerns.

Both sides expressed strong commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as internal security, police training, anti-narcotics operations, counter-human trafficking, and counter-terrorism. Plans were also discussed for exchange programs between the police academies of the two nations.

Minister Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to support Bangladesh through training programs and capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement agencies.

A joint committee will be formed to monitor and advance bilateral cooperation efforts. Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Interior, Khurram Agha, will lead the Pakistani side of the committee. A high-level Bangladeshi delegation is also scheduled to visit the National Police Academy in Islamabad in the coming weeks.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Bangladesh’s State Minister for Home Affairs Khuda Bakhsh, Home Secretary Nasim Al-Ghani, Additional Secretary Shamim Khan, and from Pakistan, Charge d’Affaires Muhammad Wasif and Political Counsellor Kamran Dehingal.