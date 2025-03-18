Modi’s hostile rhetoric

IN a podcast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again resorted to misleading claims which are nothing more than a rehash of India’s long-standing narrative of vilifying Pakistan and deflecting attention from its own actions that destabilize the region.

Pakistan has consistently sought to improve relations with India.

However, attempts to foster peace and dialogue have not been reciprocated.

The Indian Government’s actions, including the 2019 airstrike on Balakot and the illegal revocation of Article 370, stripping Jammu & Kashmir of its special status, are stark examples of how India has escalated tensions rather than easing them.

While Pakistan has repeatedly called for constructive engagement and resolution of all outstanding issues including Kashmir dispute, India has instead pursued a path of hostility, determined to impose its hegemonic will on the region.

India’s continuous disregard for the UN’s resolutions, which call for a plebiscite in Kashmir, underscores its unwillingness to engage in a peaceful resolution.

The tragic reality is that India’s actions in Kashmir, particularly since the revocation of the region’s autonomy in 2019, have exacerbated the already volatile situation, plunging the occupied territory into a state of heightened repression.

India’s human rights abuses in Kashmir are well-documented.

Furthermore, it is India that has been implicated in fomenting terrorism in not just Pakistan, but in other countries as well.

Pakistan has long been a victim of cross-border terrorism and the world knows that India’s involvement in destabilizing Pakistan has been an open secret.

The arrest of Indian Naval Officer Kulbushan Jadhav in Balochistan in 2016 serves as a stark reminder of India’s evil intent aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.

India’s provocative actions go beyond Pakistan’s borders.

The assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada raised eyebrows globally, revealing India’s hand in such acts of targeted violence.

The provocative rhetoric that Modi continues to employ will not bring peace or stability to South Asia.

Instead of pointing fingers, India must engage in honest dialogue with Pakistan, acknowledge the realities of the Kashmir dispute and work towards its resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.