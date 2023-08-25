Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to victimize the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by depriving them of their houses and other properties for their affiliation with the freedom movement.

The Modi regime in its latest action attached the property of a freedom activist, Mehboob-ul-Inam Shah, in Nadihal area of Bandipora district. The property has been attached in connection with a false case registered under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Indian authorities have already confiscated the headquarters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and hundreds of houses and properties belonging to Hurriyat leaders and organizations including the Jamaat-e-Islami across IIOJK. The occupation authorities have also demolished many residential houses, shops, shopping complexes and other properties in the occupied territory. The brutal action was aimed at punishing these people and organizations for their role in the freedom struggle.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a shutdown in Jammu, tomorrow, to register protest against the Modi regime’s policies of fleecing the people in the name of collection of toll tax at Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway and installation of smart meters across the territory. Call for the shutdown was given by the Chamber president Arun Gupta, flanked by other members, in a press conference in Jammu. The protests for removal of Sarore Toll Plaza have been continuing in different parts of Jammu since Monday. People have also been holding protests across the occupied territory for the last several weeks against the installation of smart meters.

On the other hand, a congregation of representatives of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states in Jeddah has strongly condemned persistent atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The congregation, organised by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in the OIC, Ambassador Syed Fawad Sher, reiterated that India should reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after 5th August 2019.

Several international human rights organizations in an open letter have urged the representatives of G20 member countries, guest countries and international rights organizations to help end human rights violations including the unlawful detention and persecution of human rights defenders and journalists by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. —KMS