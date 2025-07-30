Romanian ambassador Dan visits Pakistan Observer, highlights media’s role in strengthening bilateral ties

Faisal Zahid Malik proposes enhanced media cooperation, people-to-people ties

Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dr Dan Stoenescu on Tuesday visited the offices of the Pakistan Observer and held important meeting with Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik. Chief of Digital Media, Pakistan Observer, Mr Saud Faisal Malik and Assistant Editor of Pakistan Observer Mr Ebraheem Faisal Malik were also present during the meeting.

The Romanian ambassador emphasized the role of media in enhancing bilateral relations and dissemination of fact-based information. He described Pakistan an important partner of Romania saying both the countries shared a bilateral relationship focused on strengthening ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

He briefed Mr Faisal Zahid Malik on a number of steps the embassy of Romania has taken recently to diversify its cooperation and enhance friendship with Pakistan. One such step is inauguration of new consulate in Peshawar, said the ambassador adding it would foster bilateral trade, investment, and collaboration in defence, culture, tourism and education, etc.

The Romanian ambassador reaffirmed his commitment in supporting Pakistan within the European Union, particularly regarding the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) and at international fora. Mr Faisal Zahid Malik extending warm welcome to the ambassador said it was indeed an honour and privilege to receive him at Pakistan Observer.

Pakistan Observer, he said, toed Pakistan’s Foreign Policy of seeking an enduring partnership with the European Union (EU) and Romania being an important member of the EU is among the close allies of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Romania, said Mr Malik, is relatively modest compared to its trade with other major partners, but it shows some growth potential and hopefully with Dr Dan at the helm of affairs it will achieve the desired goal, said Mr Faisal Malik. Pakistan Observer will continue to highlight Romania’s trade and investment initiatives for Pakistan, said Mr Faisal Malik adding Pakistan offered tremendous potential to the Romanian business companies and investors to take advantage of its climate-friendly environment.

He also emphasized enhanced cooperation in media field so that both the countries could face the emerging challenges of fake news. At the end Mr Faisal Zahid Malik presented a shield to the Ambassador of Romania as mark of appreciation for his visit to Pakistan Observer.