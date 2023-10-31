Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, visited the residence of his close confidant Muhammad Maqbool Shah, also called Magga Chacha, in Srinagar, today.

The deceased also a close associate of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq passed away in Srinagar on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed condolence with the bereaved family members and termed the demise of Magga Chacha as his personal loss. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srina-gar, organised a condolence meeting during which prayers were held for the deceased Muhammad Maqbool Shah.

The participants paid tributes to him for his selfless services to the Auqaf and hailed his sacrifices.—KMS