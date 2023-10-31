The APHC leadership has expressed serious concern over the continued killings, house raids, arrests and other human rights violations by the Modi regime in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the recently martyred youth in Kulgam and Kupwara and also condemned the arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth during house raids in the valley and said that these sacrifices would never go in vain.

They reiterated to continue the freedom struggle and urged people to stand and unite against the Indian state terrorism and illegal occupation.

They urged the UN, EU and OIC and major powers of the world including the US and China to come forward and to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions. The participants warned that Hindutva policies of the Modi regime in Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir will lead to a catastrophe in the South Asian region

The party expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners detained in various jails of India and IIOJK have appealed to the human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of the detainees and to take steps to end their miseries.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum in a statement in Srinagar issued in Srinagar, while terming the ongoing military assault and incessant bombardment on Gaza by aggressor Israel as outrageous urged the people around the world and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to come out on roads against this aggression.

The statement emphasized the need to show a massive public support for the victims of Israeli aggression and called upon the world fraternity and the UN to intervene for prevention of the genocide of the Palestinian people.