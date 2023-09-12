The Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled reported that 90% of the work of rechecking the disabled, orphans, and widows in the nation has been completed. It is for the purpose of transparency in the distribution of their salary, and involves a database in 18 provinces, including the center, the ministry said.

The ministry spokesman, Faisal Khamosh, told TOLOnews that they have paid the salaries of around 400,000 disabled people, orphans, and widows during the past three months (solar calendar).

“The process of paying the six-month salaries for this year to the disabled, orphans, and widows has started across the country, and so far about 400,000 disabled, orphan, and widows have received the six-month salaries and this process continues,” Khamosh said.

Meanwhile, some disabled people criticized the slow process of paying their salary and asked the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled to pay their salary on time.

“I haven’t received a salary for the first six months of this year and the last six months of last year.

People with disabilities face lots of problems thus we want the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled to pay our salary on time,” said Mir Barakatullah Mirkhail, a disabled person.

“We ask the ministry to pay attention in paying the salaries of the disabled, orphans, and widows because the disabled are a very poor group and the government should pay more attention to them,” said Asadullah Amarkhail, another disabled person.

Some relatives of the disabled, orphans and widows emphasized the need for transparency and management of their salary payment process.

“The ministry should thoroughly recheck the disabled, orphans, and widows and there should be no corruption in this field,” said Zarghona Yaqoubi, a relative of the disabled person.

According to data from the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, more than 638,000 disabled people, orphans, and widows have been officially recorded throughout the nation.

The ministry has registered more than 180,000 disabled people, nearly 400 thousand orphans, and more than 87,000 widows.