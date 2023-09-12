Saturday, September 9, (18 Sunbula) is the 22nd anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Jihadi commander. Ahmad Shah Massoud was killed on this day in an explosion in Khajwa Bahawuddin district of Takhar.

The High Council for National Reconciliation’s former chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai issued public messages on X social media platform marking the day.“Ahmad Shah Massoud was a great mujahid and patriot of our country who fought an unforgettable battle for the independence and freedom of Afghanistan up until his martyrdom,” Karzai said. “Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the wisest figures in Afghanistan, believed with all of his heart that the solution to the country’s problems lies in ensuring equal rights for all of the country’s citizens,” Abdullah said.

“Ahmad Shah Massoud was a mujahid without a doubt; he fought with the Soviet Union and did good deeds, but some differences among the parties hurt the spirit of the society,” said political analyst Sayed Moqadam Amin.—Tolonews