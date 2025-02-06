Minister Sharjeel invites Chinese EV bus maker to invest in Karachi

KARACHI – During a visit to Beijing, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with officials from a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) bus manufacturer and extended an official invitation for them to establish an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi, Sindh.

In a strategic effort to modernize Sindh’s public transport and contribute to a greener future, Memon emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to promoting green energy and electric mobility. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning & Development, was also present at the meeting and expressed his support for the initiative.

Memon assured the Chinese representatives that the Sindh government would provide tax incentives, allocate land, and expedite regulatory approvals to facilitate the establishment of the plant. He highlighted the initiative’s significance in reducing carbon emissions and improving Karachi’s public transportation system.

The representatives from the Chinese company appreciated the invitation and expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Karachi. They assured Memon that they would conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the economic and technical viability of the proposed EV bus plant.