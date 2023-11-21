Caretaker Federal Education and Vocational Training Madad Ali Sindhi has pledged swift and stringent action to curb the menace of drugs in educational institutions.

Addressing a query raised by Senator Haji Hidayatullah in the Upper House on Tuesday, the Minister informed the Senate that the Inspector General of Islamabad Police has been directed to implement immediate and strict measures to eliminate drug abuse from educational premises.

The Minister acknowledged the gravity of the drug issue and emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of students. He assured the Senate that the concerned authorities are taking comprehensive measures to address the problem at its roots, including enhanced surveillance, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation programs. Regarding the regulation of school fees, the Minister stated that the matter is being thoroughly reviewed by the Pakistan Educational Research Institute (PEARI). He explained that the issue of school fees is currently under judicial consideration, and the government is awaiting the court’s verdict before taking any further action.