Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In the meeting, the upcoming general elections and other important issues were discussed, said a press release issued here.

They emphasized the need for a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

The Caretaker government was committed to conduct free and fair elections, Solangi added.

He said the government would provide all necessary resources and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister reiterated the commitment that elections would be ensured in a transparent and credible manner.The speaker welcomed the government’s determination for holding free and fair elections. Meanwhile,caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Tuesday that the government was fully committed to promoting vibrant, diverse and responsible media landscape in the country.

“Today we face many challenges in the media sector,the rapid development of technology has changed the methods used in the media,” Murtaza Solangi said during a meeting with Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and former Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed who met him here.The minister opined that in this challenging environment, the main focus should be on strengthening the Pakistani media industry.

“We should project the positive image of Pakistan, our rich cultural heritage and socio-economic achievements to the world,” Murtaza Solangi added. The minister reaffirmed that the freedom of media and protection of the rights of journalists was a firm commitment of the present government.