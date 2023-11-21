Special Assistant to Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday showed her deep concern over the reign of terror being perpetuated by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Talking to a private news channel, she said that there is a need for international powers and UN agencies not to be silent spectators of the growing cemeteries of Palestinians and Kashmiris, but to wake up and raise their voices to stop atrocities on Kashmiris. The Modi-led BJP government should refrain from implementing undemocratic, unconstitutional and cruel policies, dialogue is the only way forward for a just and lasting settlement of the Kashmir issue, she highlighted.