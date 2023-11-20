Pakistani citizens are required to get a visit visa before travellig to Thailand, one of the popular destinations among tourists.

People can apply for the tourist visa by self or through official agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan. Thailand offers two types of tourist visa – single entry and multiple entry – to the applicants.

Thailand demands various documents, including the bank statement, before issuing a visit visa to the applicant.

Minimum Bank Statement for Thailand Visit Visa

Applicants are required to submit evidence of adequate finance e.g. Current Bank Solvency and Bank Statement of the last 6 months with satisfactory transaction (at least 20,000 Baht per person (Rs163,00 as of November 20) and 40,000 Baht per family.

Only original Bank Statement and Bank Solvency Letter are acceptable. In case where the applicant is sponsored by his/her company and the company Bank Statement and Bank Solvency Letter are submitted, a trade license has to be attached.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee November 2023

Thailand announced revised visa fee in June 2023 in accordance with the exchange rate regulations. The fee for single entry tourist visa (three months validity) stands at Rs11,000 while the fee for multiple entry visit visa with six-month validity stands at Rs65,000.