Minimum bank statement for Sweden Schengen visa from Pakistan – Jan 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan citizens are required to obtain a short-term Schengen visa to explore European country of Sweden as a tourist.

Sweden attracts a significant number of tourists from all over the world as it offers a fascinating blend of historical, natural and cultural attractions.

Citizen of some countries are allowed visa free entry while most are required to obtain a short-term Schengen visa to explore the country.

The Swedish Embassy is handling Schengen visa applications for citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan and persons legally residing in Pakistan.

Proof of Financial Means

The applicant has to fulfill various requirements while applying for the visa. One of the key requirements is the proof of sufficient fund, which shows that the visitors have enough money to bear the expenses of their stay in Sweden.

The applicant is required to submit proof of financial means and ties to the country of residence i.e. applicant’s personal social and economic status in Pakistan.

Minimum Bank Statement For Sweden Visit Visa

Applicants are required to submit bank statements showing transactions in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank, along with the visa application.

Reports said the daily required amount for a tourist is 450 SEK to bear expense of stay in Sweden.

The applicants must hold 13,500 SEK in their bank account if they intend to stay in Sweden for 30 days. As of January 23, 2024, one SED is equal to Rs25.44, so the Pakistani applicants are required to have nearly Rs350,000 in the bank account at time of applying the visa.