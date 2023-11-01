Congratulations are in order for Lollywood couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as the duo shared the happy news with fans.

In a social media post, Khan and his husband took to social media and announced the news with fans and the couple also revealed the name of their child.

The post reads that Minal and Ahsan named their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram.

It said “On November 1st, at 10:48 am, we joyfully welcomed our beloved son shine, Muhammad Hasan Ikram to the world”.

The post garnered an outpour of wishes from fans who flocked to her viral post.

Ahsan and Minal tied the knot in September 2021, followed by a fairytale reception.