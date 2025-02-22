Milk, yogurt prices announced for Ramazan 2025

PESHAWAR – The prices of milk and yogurt have been fixed for the holy month of Ramazan 2025 to curb profiteering in Peshawar.

The city administration has instructed shopkeepers to display the price list at prominent places.

The district administration stated that the price of buffalo milk with 6 percent fat has been set at Rs220 per liter, and buffalo milk with 5% fat is priced at Rs190 per liter.

The administration further said the price of cow milk with 4% fat has been fixed at Rs190 per liter.

Additionally, the price for A+ category yogurt has been set at Rs240 per kilogram, and the price for A category yogurt is set at Rs210 per kilogram.

According to the administration, these prices for milk and yogurt will be effective starting from the 1st of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers have increased the prices of various items such as fruits, pulses, and others head of Ramazan.