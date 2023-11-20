Bahrain’s Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issues the Bahrain ID card to its citizens and residents from other countries, including Pakistan,

The identity card validity period is five years from the date of issuance and 10 years for those above 70 years old.

The identity card validity period is not related to the validity of any other cards or documents such as passport or driving license, each card/document has its own expiry date.

Bahrain ID Card Fees

The fee structure for citizens of Bahrain is following

First issue of identity card: BD (Bahraini Dinar) 2

Renewal of identity card: BD 2

First issuance and renewal of identity card if the owner of the identity card is 60 years or above: BD 1

Replacement for lost identity card: BD 4

Information update: BD 1

Bahrain ID Card Fee for Pakistan Nationals

First issuance of identity card for children below 10 years: BD 10

Domestic Workers

First issuance of the ID card for those who hold a work permit issued before the implementation of the new domestic worker permit system: BD 10

First issuance of the ID card for those who hold a work permit issued with the implementation of new domestic worker permit system: Free

Renewal or replacement of lost ID card (If both the sponsor and the working permit are changed): Free of charge

Renewal or replacement of lost ID card (If work permit is changed only): Free of charge

Renewal or replacement of lost ID card (If the sponsor and the work permit are not changed): BD 10

First issuance of identity card for employees registered in LMRA : Free

Renewal of identity card: BD 10

Replacement for lost identity card: BD 10

Chip details update: BD 1

The authority also offered a fast track lounge to get the Bahrain ID on urgent basis. In addition to the normal fee, BD 10 is added as Fast-Track charges.