Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan Circle has installed 4,300 connections under the net metering system so far. The demand for net metering systems is increasing day by day after the high prices of electricity.

About 4,300 consumers have connections under net metering across Multan Circle while 259 cases are under process. The net metering system is installed on three-phase meters only.

MEPCO has the authority to install connections from 5 kilowatts to 25 kilowatts while a no-objection certificate (NOC) is obtained from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for installing above 25 kilowatts connection.