The Railway Rawalpindi Division has taken a good initiative, considering the difficulties of women, it has allocated a separate coach in Thal Express.

According to the details, Thal Express runs from Rawalpindi to Multan via Mianwali.

After repeated requests from local residents, DS Rawalpindi Inam Mehsud directed DC and Abida Maryam to conduct a complete survey and the women’s logo was also installed.

Due to lack of awareness, the male passengers occupied the facility of women passengers in the coach.

It appealed that if women travel alone, they face serious problems due to these coaches, so men should be prevented from traveling on coaches reserved for women.—INP