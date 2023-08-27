China handled a total of 910 million passenger trips via commercial transport last month, a surge of 47 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport.

A total of 8.21 billion passenger trips were made in urban areas in July, an expansion of 14.7 percent year on year, data showed. Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 348. 6 billion Yuan (about 48.55 billion U.S. Dollars) last month, up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

In breakdown, fixed-asset investment in railways climbed 8 percent year on year to 66.4 billion yuan in July, while that for roads and waterways increased 4.8 percent year on year to 271.6 billion yuan.