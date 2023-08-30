PPP leader and former minister for information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has emphasized that electricity is currently the most pressing issue. Electricity bills have become a burden for the people, causing widespread concern due to incorrect meter readings, while the People’s Party aims to provide relief to the people.Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, alongside former minister Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Party is well aware of the energy crisis.

During its tenure, the party focused on energy projects. In this regard, significant steps have been taken. A coal-based plant at Port Qasim is generating 1320 MW of electricity, while another coal project is producing 2660 MW. Additionally, a Chinese power plant at Lucky Cement is generating 1320 MW of electricity using Thar coal. Despite criticism, coal-fired power generation remains the most cost-effective method.

He mentioned that a 250 MW plant is operational in Ghotki, and plans are underway to establish a 400 MW solar park in Karachi with support from the World Bank.Sharjeel Inam Memon pointed out that estimated billing has resulted in inaccurate electricity charges, which is unacceptable.

He stressed that the government must provide relief to the people during challenging times.The former minister highlighted that PPP is distributing solar panels to 500,000 families, with the party covering 90% of the cost. Families are responsible for the remaining 10%. The distribution is taking place under the BISP program. Moreover, 200,000 families have been facilitated to generate electricity through solar systems.Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that when 2.1 million houses were being built after the floods, Chairman Bilawal suggested providing solar systems. Despite challenges, the People’s Bus Service continues to offer rides for 50 rupees.

He criticized the privatization of K Electric, stating that PPP was opposibg its privitizarion, its profits should improve the system, not the pockets of its owners. In rural Sindh, electricity supply is disrupted for up to 20 hours.Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that within 24 days, the cries of the PTI chairman became apparent. Imran Khan was arrested on August 5, and his sentence was suspended on August 29, granting him relief within 24 days. Those who are awaiting justice with pending appeals should also receive such relief.

Many individuals have been languishing in jails for 20-20 years, including members of the People’s Party and various other parties, who were incarcerated for 5-5 years solely under the pretext of investigations. VIP justice is unacceptable, and there is no example of “Good to See You” and “Ladlaism”.He said that those who talked to divide to the people are being granted relief; there should not be double standards in Pakistan. You don’t have time to listen to the case of the person who made the country a nuclear power, while those who campaigned against the institutions should not be overlooked.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Chairman PTI is requesting milk and chicken while in custody.In response to a question, he mentioned that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had previously obtained a stay order on jobs. PPP used to provide jobs, but there is a procedure for everything.

The individuals who were receiving jobs underwent testing, and those who passed the tests were being given jobs. In this era of inflation, those who were meant to receive jobs were initially on board, but now they are protesting.Speaking at the press conference, PPP leader and former Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah stated that no matter how many alliances are formed, they cannot rival the PPP.He noted that while alliances are continually being established, the Pakistan People’s Party does not view them as a challenge. In Sindh, the People’s Party anticipates a sweeping victory during the elections.

After securing the elections, the party intends to engage in a genuine battle against poverty, inflation, and unemployment.He mentioned that the additional charges in the electricity bills are a matter of concern, and the PPP insists on their breakdown. Additionally, there are concerns of tampering with the electricity bills.