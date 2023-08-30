The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Lyari area on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of a Lyari Gang and recovered a hand grenade and arms, ammunition from his possession. Arrested was identified as Muhammad Saleem alias Mullah Sohail, a most wanted gangster of Lyari, according to a news release.

The accused joined Uzair Baloch group in 2003 and in 2009 joined Peoples Aman Committee. He was involved in target killings, extortion collection, arms business.and numerous police encounters. He was continuously in touch with gang war commanders Ahmed Ali Magsi.