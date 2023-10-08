The president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has produced many Nathuram Godses during last one decade.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti was replying to the questions of the reporters in Srinagar about BJP’s poster portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a ‘new age Ravan’ – a demon king in Hindu mythology. She said any person who would have put out a similar poster showing a BJP leader would have been “jailed immediately without any case or investigation” and would also be denied bail.

“It shows BJP’s frustration. They are totally frustrated with the INDIA alliance. They know the tactics they played, including the divide between Hindus and Muslims, have failed,” she added.

Nathuram Godse, who was a member of RSS, was the assassin of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The PDP leader expressed concern over the increase in people with Godse-like ideology in recent years. “One person is working hard in this country against the ideology of Godse. They are targeting him. You (BJP) produced the army of Godse,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said India could not produce one Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in the last 70 to 75 years, but the BJP produced a number of Godses in the last 10 years.

She said the BJP was imposing several burdens on occupied Jammu and Kashmir through measures such as toll taxes, smart meters and property taxes. She decried the outsourcing of contracts, which she argued has adversely affected local businesses.

The PDP president slammed the Chief Secretary over his statement that undeserving candidates were given government jobs in IIOJK through illegal and backdoor means and demanded a probe into the issue.—KMS