The High Court of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the unlawful detention of prominent religious cleric, Abdul Majeed Dar Madni and a youth booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the High Court while quashing the PSA detention of the detainees said irrelevant grounds taken into consideration for making the order of detention are sufficient to vitiate it. The court directed the authorities to release them forthwith.

A bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani quashed the PSA of Abdul Majeed Dar Madni while a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul struck down the detention of the youth Zubair Ahmad Khan under the draconian law.

Abdul Majeed Dar Madni was booked under a PSA order passed by Deputy Commissioner Badgam on 16 September in 2022. Zubair was detained under the PSA order issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on 29 June 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that the occupation authorities have booked hundreds of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and youth under the PSA. This draconian law allows the authorities to detain a person up to two years without producing him/her in a court of law.—KMS