LAHORE- Popular Pakistani actress Meera on Wednesday opened up about her struggles with mental health in the past.

Meera made this revelation during a recent interview along with her mother.

One significant point of discussion was Meera’s reported admission to a mental hospital in the United States. When questioned about it, Meera responded by stating, “Conflicts are a part and parcel of actors’ lives, and there is nothing substantial about the reports concerning me.”

The actress emphasized that her visits to the hospital had been primarily for health-related treatments and check-ups rather than for psychiatric reasons, highlighting that mental health issues are a common challenge faced by many individuals.

Meera went on to assert, “Such news often circulates, and the media, too, is not free from its share of responsibility in this regard,”.

This comment underscored her view that media sensationalism could sometimes exaggerate or misrepresent events.

Furthermore, the interview host raised the topic of Meera’s English language proficiency, which had occasionally been a subject of jest and criticism. Meera responded to this with a lighthearted tone, quipping, “You may have forgotten that I am an actress,”.

When inquired about her annual earnings, Meera disclosed, “I earn a substantial income because of the quality of my work.” However, she refrained from revealing specific details about her financial earnings outside of her acting career.

It’s worth noting that in April 2021, Meera’s mother released a video statement in which she claimed to have spoken to her daughter on April 5th. According to Meera’s mother, Meera had informed her that she had been admitted to a medical facility on that date. She further explained that Meera had caused a commotion at the facility, vehemently asserting her sanity despite suggestions from medical professionals to undergo certain tests.