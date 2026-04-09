Pakistan’s Rising Diplomatic Pakistan’s rising diplomatic strength and Maryam Nawaz’s clear vision for Punjab

Pakistan’s diligent and sincere efforts for transformation of our world into a global village where peace, harmony and mutual respect for rights and liberties of humanity are accorded top importance besides ensuring the promotion of global peace have begun to bear fruits.

The ceasefire between Iran and the United States is a glorious practical manifestation of the relentless endeavors of Pakistan at the international diplomatic scenario. Pakistan has demonstrated its capabilities as a successful diplomatic nation on the global stage, and today, the international community is openly acknowledging its pivotal role. Credit goes to the continuous hard work of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their unprecedented tact, diplomacy and leadership in precarious and perilous times in the present history of mankind.

The phrase “politics is another form of service” has often been heard, but over the past two years, it has taken a practical and visible shape in Punjab. A well-organized attempt was made by enemies of Pakistan and their local facilitators to erode people’s trust in politics, sow seeds of despair, demoralization and hatred, and divide society under a specific nefarious agenda. However, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the politics of despair, hatred, and polarization has been buried within a short span of two years. This is why the people of Punjab are openly hailing her leadership and reposing trust in her competence and capabilities.

By ensuring the proper use of the national exchequer, Maryam Nawaz has proven that the negativity created in the minds of the public was nothing more than political point-scoring. By spending public money on the public, she has successfully earned a place in the hearts of the people. Amid rising global tensions, there were concerns about potential economic and energy crises in Pakistan. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made timely and difficult decisions, as a result of which, Pakistan averted crisis and panic successfully. These decisions were effectively implemented in their true spirit by the Punjab government.

Punjab took lead to implement a viable and public friendly austerity plan. In the initial phase, salaries of the provincial cabinet and parliamentary secretaries were reduced for two months. Government officers also accepted salary reductions with a positive spirit. It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has not been drawing her salary since the first day of assuming office. Fuel for the Punjab cabinet was considerably discontinued, while fuel usage for government officers was also reduced. These measures were not merely announced but were visibly implemented practically.

In terms of relief measures, Punjab has provided the largest relief package compared to other provinces. Due to the increase in fuel prices, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz made all public transport in the province free of cost. This includes the Orange Line Train, Metro Bus Service, Speedo Bus Service, and green electric buses, through which, millions of people are commuting free every day. As a result, the number of passengers using public transport has increased by 60 percent. More than 528,000 passengers are traveling free of cost daily. The rush at metro stations and bus stands clearly reflects that the Punjab government made the right decision at the right time, benefiting a large number of people. Compared to Punjab, other provinces lacked sufficient transport infrastructure, which is why, they could not offer free travel facilities.

Maryam Nawaz accords top priority to the farmers in every initiative. There is hardly any project in which farmers are not included. The Chief Minister Punjab announced a subsidy of Rs. 150 per liter of diesel per acre for farmers. The farmer of Punjab is the backbone of Pakistan’s agrarian economy, as agricultural produce from Punjab plays a decisive role in meeting the country’s needs. This is why farmers remain central to every policy initiative. Besides, free public transport and farmer support, relief has also been extended to motorcycle users. A monthly subsidy of Rs. 2,000 is being provided to all registered motorcycle owners. In addition, motorcycle registration and transfer fees have been waived across Punjab. During Ramadan, the “Maryam Ko Batain” App proved to be a thumping success, through which thousands of people received Rs. 10,000 each. The same platform has been reintroduced to facilitate subsidies for motorcycle users, and thousands have already registered through the App. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has also ensured that goods transporters are not abandoned in these challenging times. Significant relief has been provided to them as well. Registered goods transporters in Punjab are being given Rs. 70,000, larger vehicles Rs. 80,000, and public service buses up to Rs. 100,000 in subsidies, which will help reduce their financial burden in the wake of escalating fuel prices.

Whenever public relief is discussed, Maryam Nawaz stands at the forefront of those delivering it. Following in the footsteps of her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, she derives heartfelt satisfaction in providing facilities to the people. This is why she ensures that the benefits of every project directly reach the public. Her style of politics is clear—she takes pride in standing with her people in difficult times, having learnt the essence of service-oriented politics from her upbringing.

Those who rely solely on political point-scoring and emotional rhetoric can never truly serve the people. Maryam Nawaz’s vision is focused and clear. She is working tirelessly to establish Punjab as a developed province among the countries of South Asia. Her merit-based governance and transparency in operative modulations of Punjab government are being acknowledged with praise and envy, even at international forum. This is why her popularity is rapidly increasing. It has dawned upon the people of Punjab that Maryam Nawaz possesses the will and competence to address their pressing issues. They have witnessed a commendable commitment par excellence from their Chief Minister towards economic uplift, social protection and equality, women rights protection, rule of law and a host other progressive public welfare oriented initiatives.