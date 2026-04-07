Hbl Psl 11 Hyderabad Kingsmen Release Official Anthem

HYDERABAD – HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen has released its official anthem titled “Sindh Ji Dharti Hyderabad”, featuring contributions from several prominent artists.

The anthem was shared through the team’s official account along with a video release. It highlights the team’s connection with Hyderabad and aims to engage fans ahead of its participation in the league.

The anthem’s vocals have been performed by Sahir Ali Bagga and Natasha Baig while rapper Javed Arif has also contributed to the track. The music has been composed by Shuja Haider. Zeeshan Hussain has been credited as both the lyricist and producer of the anthem.

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐡 𝐣𝐢 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 🤎 Hyderabad, he anthem khaas tawhan je laye aahe! 🥁🎶 Singers 🎤

Sahir Ali Bagga

Natasha Baig Rapper 🎶

Javed Arif Musician 📀

Shuja Haider Lyricist and Producer 🎞️

Zeeshan Hussain pic.twitter.com/iPZXF8OIcz — Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) April 6, 2026

The team described the anthem as a special dedication to Hyderabad, emphasizing its cultural theme and fan-oriented message.

Hyderabad Kingsmen is among the two new franchises introduced in the latest edition of the PSL. The team has played three matches so far in the tournament but is yet to secure a win.

The release of the anthem is expected to boost team morale and strengthen its connection with supporters as the franchise continues its campaign in the ongoing season.