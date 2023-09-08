ISLAMABAD – The National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the year 2023 has been put off again in the best interest of the candidates, said federal health minister in a social media post.

The announcement comes a couple of days before the MDCAT 2023 is set to take place on September 10. The date was earlier also changed after the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq had directed the authorities in this regard.

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Nadeem Jan in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, said: “In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared”.

In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared.

We care for you and would wish a reciprocation from all students.

Health ministry will go extra miles for the relief of all Pakistanis — Dr. Nadeem Jan( TI )( SI ) (@DrNadeemjan) September 8, 2023

He said the decision had been taken keeping in view the concerns of the students. However, he did not mention what kind of concerns had been raised by the applicants. The social media post has not given any details whether the test has been delayed across the country or for certain parts of Pakistan.

The minister has also not shared the new date for the MDCAT 2023.