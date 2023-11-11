The e-commerce IT sub-committee meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan decided to hold a round the table IT conference for IT policy and visit Arfa Karim IT Park in Lahore.

In this regard, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan the meeting of e-commerce IT sub-committee was held under the chairmanship of the convener and vice president of the Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed. Farhan Mir, Sheikh Saqib Raheem, Waqas Ahmed Qazi, Hasnain Hammad Qazi, Nawab Atif and Committee Secretary Sajid Ansari participated in the meeting.

The participants discussed the problems and their solutions with reference to e-commerce in Multan. Holding a round the table IT conference for the solution, while it was also decided to visit Arfa Karim IT Park Lahore for the establishment of an IT park in Multan, while addressing the meeting, Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed said that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Multan with these efforts, Multan will become the hub of the region in the IT sector and the problems of traders, students related to e-commerce will be solved and the people of the region will also be informed about IT and e-commerce so that the eco- nomic development of the region is also pos- sible. Mian Rashid Iqbal, Nadeem Ahmed. Sheikh said that MCCI will continue to take all possible measures for the economic devel- opment of the region. In this regard, efforts are being made to solve e-commerce and IT problems, apart from the signing of MOUS with the Punjab Information Technology Board, other practical steps are being taken which will have useful and far reaching results and with our successful efforts, the people of the region will be made aware of IT Commerce.

New ways of economic development will be opened Khawaja Muhammad Usman said that IT park time is needed in Multan to solve the problems related to IT and e-commerce, for which the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce are going on and the residents of the region will be able to do this.

The reference will give good news soon.