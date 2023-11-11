A high-level delegation from Huazhong Agricultural University and Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences (CAAS), P.R. China visited National Agricultural Research Centre, Islamabad. Both universities are esteemed institutions for agricultural research in China and are globally recognized, holding prominent positions in world rankings.

Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, gave an overview of Pakistan’s Agriculture and role of PARC in ensuring National Food and Nutritional Security. Dr. Ali emphasized the importance of collaborative research in the agriculture and food sectors between Pakistan and China, leveraging Chinese expertise and the abundant and diverse resources of Pakistan for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Dr. Ali underscored the importance of collaborative endeavors with Chinese universities in advancing high-tech agricultural research to promote sustainability in Pakistan. He also indicated that numerous scientists in the country have acquired expertise and honed their skills from top-tier Chinese institutions.

Mr. Li Zhaohu, President Huazhong Agricultural University presented an overview of University’s history and functionality. Mr. Li also emphasized potential areas of collaboration with PARC, specifically focusing on Genetic Improvement of Crops, Vegetable Molecular Breeding and Quality Improvement, Infectious Diseases of Animals, and Genetic Enhancement of Aquaculture. He also highlighted the importance of scientific collaboration in genetic diversity, Biotechnology, germplasm exchange and conservation. Mr. Li expressed the hope of strengthening collaborative research on agricultural advancement and promoting agricultural trade with Pakistan.

The representative from CAAS provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s agricultural research initiatives.