“The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is shaping a creative investment landscape by promoting investor-friendly environment in the country,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“By offering one-window platform and fast tracking registration process, the SIFC has made it easier for the foreign investors to do business in Pakistan,” he said.

“Invest with full confidence and reap huge dividends being offered by the country in multiple sectors,” he added.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks during his meeting with members of the Pakistan-American Chamber of Commerce, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Georgia, and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce of USA.

The meeting, held virtually, was attended by Mr. Salman Ajani, CEO of Amazing Energy Solutions, Ms. Innaara Babwani from Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Georgia, Mr. Amir Piprani, President of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA; Mr. Waqar Khan, Chair, OPTV Global, Mr. Fawad Ismail, President of Bankers Association and Mr. Ahmed Chanai, director Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi among others. Consul Generals of Pakistan and senior officials from all the four Consulates were also present during the meeting.

This is for the first time that all Chambers of Commerce in the United States have come together to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Encouraging the business community from across the United States, Ambassador Masood Khan reaffirmed commitment of the Government to drive positive change in ease of doing business inviting Pakistani-Americans to leverage their expertise and invest in the sectors that match their passion and skills.

“Scale up your investment ambitions and lead the way in the thriving business landscape of Pakistan.”

Pakistani Americans are already making waves in diverse sectors, it’s time to make your mark too,” he told the attendees.

“Join the growing league of Pakistani Americans making smart investments in Pakistan. From hospitality to health-tech, diagnostics, and fintech, the opportunities to thrive are endless,” he said.