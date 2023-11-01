AHMEDABAD – For the first time since the launching of ICC ODI rankings, Pakistan’s players have simultaneously attained top slots in two categories.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is leading the batters list for quite some time and now pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the top ranked ODI bowler.

Shaheen Afridi has been in sensational form in the ongoing world cup and is currently the joint leading wicket-taker alongside Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa with 16 wickets apiece.

Left-arm quick took three wickets during Pakistan’s emphatic triumph over Bangladesh in Kolkata to keep Green Shirts semi-final hopes alive.

The performance helped him reach the top of the ICC rankings for the very first time in any format.

.@iShaheenAfridi soars up nine spots to become the No.1 ODI bowler for the first time! 📈🌟 With @babarazam258 the No.1 batter, this is the first time since ICC ODI Player rankings were introduced that a Pakistan batter and bowler top the ODI rankings 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wVArMVET09 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2023

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is second on the list followed by India’s Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is at fourth, Kuldeep Yadav seventh and Mujeeb Ur Rahman at eighth place.

Baba Azam continued to lead the chart of batters list closely followed by India’s Shubman Gill.

The challengers continue to close in on the top pair, with Australia opener David Warner rising one place to fourth on the back of his 413 runs at the World Cup while India skipper Rohit Sharma improves three spots to fifth following his 398 runs for the tournament.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan maintains his lead at the top of the rankings for ODI all-rounders, with South Africa’s Marco Jansen the big mover up two spots to ninth.