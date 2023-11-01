KABUL – A large number of Afghan nationals living in Pakistan started returning home as the deadline ends today and now authorities have started detaining Afghans amid a massive crackdown on foreigners who are residing illegally.

Historic moments occurred at the Pak-Afghan border where thousands traveled out from Pakistan in snaking queues to avoid action.

As the pressure mounts on border control, Taliban authorities called on Pakistani authorities not to forcibly arrest and deport its citizens and to give them time to prepare.

Taliban authorities also thanked Pakistan and several other countries who have hosted millions of Afghans who fled their homes during the conflict.

It’s been two years since the Taliban takeover, and Kabul urged Afghans to return home, but at the same time, it condemned Islamabad’s actions, saying its citizens are being forced for tensions between the two sides.

Last month, Pakistan gave a deadline to nearly 1.7 million Afghan citizens who are living illegally in the country to leave voluntarily or be forcibly repatriated.

As the deadline ends today, Pakistani officials in KPK province and other parts of the country started action against the majority of Afghan migrants.

Nearly 50 holding centers have also been formed for apprehending and keeping several thousand people.