Fazl directs workers to hold sit-ins from dawn to dusk

Observer Report

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court on Friday restrained the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F from blocking roads. A bench of the high court gave this restraining order on a petition against the party’s agitation drive to press the government into meeting their demands, which also included Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench restrained the JUI-F from blocking major arteries.

As part of its Plan B, the JUI-F has staged sit-ins at various key points across the country.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has directed his party’s protest organisers to end their sit-ins across the country at night due to cold weather and in order to facilitate the public.

The roadblocks and sit-ins should continue from dawn to dusk, he told party workers.

Speaking to media, he said that the sit-ins on highways will continue for several days after which they will be held inside all cities.

“We want to dislodge the government in a peaceful manner,” he said while addressing the participants of a sit-in in Nowshera. “We are tribal people and have demonstrated our power from Karachi to Chitral,” he added.