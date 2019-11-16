PM, COAS discuss security issues

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to discuss the security situation of the country.

The prime minister and the army chief exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the western border and internal security of the country.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces to facilitate social and economic progress. He praised the efforts of the armed forces for defending the country’s borders and for ensuring the stability of the country.