Maryam Nawaz to launch mega tourist project ‘Magnificent Punjab’

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has directed the authorities to launch a mega tourist project,” Magnificent Punjab,” to make Punjab a regional and international centre of history, civilization and tourism.

She also directed them to take a historic step by transforming 170 historical sites in Punjab into world-class tourist centres.

Mapping these sites, including 101 gurdwaras and 53 churches, has already been completed.

The Chief Minister’s vision has been put into practice after five months of hard work under the leadership of Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who approved all the proposed projects as the minister concerned.

Maryam Nawaz was directed to form the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority, a summary of which has been sent to the cabinet for formal approval.

All institutions related to history, heritage and tourism will be under the authority.

She has also directed the authorities to implement the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2024 for the first time to ensure the project’s success.

Punjab’s first comprehensive tourism policy has also been prepared.

Madam Chief Minister has included a plan to restore Punjab’s historical sites in three phases in the annual development plan. She has directed the relevant authorities to start the tendering process in July.

The first phase will be completed in June, whereas the restoration of other historical sites will be completed in the second and third phases.

The immediate preparation of PC-I for 16 tourism projects, including BansaraGali, tourist villages, and parks, has been directed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced plans to make the historical city of Taxila an international “tourist city” and to make Chhanga Manga a modern entertainment centre, following the example of Switzerland.

She also directed the upgrading of the Taxila Museum by building modern-technology display centres, places of worship for Buddhist followers’ convenience, and a new gallery named Siddhartha.

She also directed the restoration of 46 inactive gurdwaras to attract the Sikh community.

Madam Chief Minister said,” A comprehensive system to protect religious and historical sites of the minority community has been prepared.

” She added,” The construction of best roads, complete upgradation of infrastructure and the provision of world-class modern facilities will be ensured for the promotion of tourism.”

She highlighted,” Rs 400 million has been released for ‘Dilkush Lahore’ project, under which the history of Mall Road will be preserved.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” For the first time, Punjab has been divided into 9 parts based on historical and tourist places.

” She added,” The division under the name of ‘Tourist Trails’ will include Baba Guru Nanak DevJi, Cultural District Mall Road Lahore, Walled City Lahore, Gujranwala, Aimanabad and historical places of Sikhism in Lahore, Mughal era monuments on GT Road, Salt Range, Bhati Gate and Taxila Gate.

Madam Chief Minister said,” A safari train will run on ‘Tourist Trails’, transport facilities will be provided, and tourists coming with the help of the private sector will get special discounts.

” She added,” The survey for the upgradation of 17th-century historic HirnMinar has been completed.

She also decided to expand the Blue Dome.”

She underscored,” Rs 240 million have been approved to transform 131-year-old Lahore Museum into a modern museum.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”I congratulate every individual and institution of the team participating in this effort, including Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb.

” She added,”I am fully confident that you will complete these projects with even greater speed, passion and ability than the hard work, dedication, desire and speed with which this mega plan was formulated.”