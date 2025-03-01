Maryam Nawaz envisions credible technical education opportunities for youth

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to launch an online portal on March 1 to ensure the fastest and easiest online registration of technical and vocational training institutions.

She envisioned the provision of excellent technical education opportunities for the youth.

She said,” From application receipt to certificate issuance, the entire process will be completely online.” She added,” Registration will be open for the whole of the duration of three-year DAE courses at a discounted fee.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” The condition of opening a bank account in the institution’s name has been relaxed, and it must be had before the issuance of the certificate by the institution.” She added,” Freedom from the hassle of visiting offices for the students and their parents will be ensured by providing them all relevant information on a single click.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Under the Punjab Skills Development Authority Act 2019, it has been made mandatory for all technical and vocational training institutions to register themselves with the Punjab Skills Development Authority.” She added,” In case of violation, 06 months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 01 million will be imposed.” She highlighted,” A list of 622 illegal/unapproved institutions has been published on the website of Punjab Skills Development Authority.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” Details of all approved institutions along with the approved courses are available on the web portal to ensure students’ convenience.” She added,” Curriculums of the approved courses are also available on the PSDA website.”

The CM said,” Online complaints regarding any illegal institution can be filed on the website, www.psda.punjab.gov.pk.” She underscored,” A dedicated Helpline, 042-99231184, has also been set up for seeking the required information on technical and vocational training institutions.” She noted,” Punjab Skills Development Authority can also be contacted via email at [email protected].” Madam Chief Minister said,” We want our youth to move towards self-employment by making them skillful.”